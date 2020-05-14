Traffic and vehicle signs throughout Mexico will either be added, removed or changed after the Mexico City Council approved an ordinance to amend the city’s traffic and vehicle schedules.







Mexico is continuing to update traffic signage so that it matches descriptions in city ordinances. The changes were approved Monday by the Mexico City Council.

Yield sign intersections, stops signs, one-way streets and alleys and gross weight sign schedules were reviewed..

A similar decision in August looked at speed limit, no parking zones, gross weight allowances and stop signs.

"This is somewhat of a data cleanup phase," City Engineer Drew Williford said. "We are doing this in conjunction with our sign database."

The street department has gone through to make sure signage in the community matches what is in the database.

The city received a request from the Mexico Area Family YMCA to add a No Parking zone in front of the building since there are guests parking there instead of in the available parking lot. The zone was added in the traffic and vehicle schedule update approved by the council.

"This should avoid any kind of issues with pedestrians walking out in between vehicles," Williford said.

The parking lot is city property and is located between Fairground Pool and the YMCA.

Residents have asked council member Chris Miller about placing a crosswalk leading to the Laura Miller George Help Center. He asked Williford to review if this could happen, including signage to slow traffic down, such as yield.

Audrain County Historical Society annual agreement

An annual contract with the Audrain County Historical Society was approved by the council for $4,900. The council has provided this financial assistance for historical society programs since 2000.

Programs supported by last year’s agreement include museum tours, school tours, research and education programs, building maintenance and the annual History Camp.

The historical society plans host Walk Back in Time as long as permissions allow due to COVID-19.

The historical society is able to operate through the city’s contribution, membership dues, donations and memorial gifts. It receives no federal, state or county funds, according to a letter submitted by Executive Director Lori Pratt.

In other business:

The council will hold it second monthly meeting 6 p.m. May 26 rather than May 25 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Mexico Parks and Recreation Director Chad Shoemaker, after reviewing other similar community plans with regard to their pools, recommended the city not open Fairground Pool for the 2020 season. The city already has a contract to start construction on pool upgrades the second week of July, which would force its closure at that time.