Students in Mexico School District 59 will haven an opportunity starting Monday to pick up belongings and drop off building materials and devices as the school year ends. Access to school buildings will be limited.

Mexico High School

Seniors with names from A-L will be allowed access 8-11:30 a.m. Monday, and with names M-Z from 12:30-4 p.m. Monday.

Juniors, A-L, will have access 8-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and M-Z from 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesday.

Sophomores, A-L, from 8-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and M-Z from 12:30-4 p.m. Wednesday.

Freshmen, A-L, 8-11:30 a.m. and M-Z, 12:30-4 p.m. Thursday.

Only students can access the building. Students should follow all posted directions and they will have received an email from their teachers with a list of what needs to be returned. Items may be Chromebooks, including cases and chargers; library books and classroom books; sports equipment; other borrowed school materials; and any remaining assignments for credit.

Mexico Middle School

Middle school students can return and retrieve materials 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Only students can access the building. Students will use hand sanitizer when entering the building. It is recommended students wear masks and gloves, but is not required.

Students will be provided a bag from the school and they will go to their locker and physical education locker to put all items in the bag. They then will proceed to the old gymnasium to return books by department and check out. Students will need to maintain physical distance from one another.

Hawthorne Elementary School

Hawthorne will hold a drive-thru pick up. Teachers have bagged items that were left in classrooms. Items can be collected 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Any spring pictures, yearbook orders or end-of-year awards will be included in pick-up packages.

Pick up is at the car drop-off/pick-up line behind the school. Individuals must stay in their vehicles. Drivers can roll down a passenger-side window or open their trunk. Staff members will be outside for assistance. Library books and other school materials can be returned as well.

Eugene Field Elementary School

Parents can pick up student belongings, school pictures, yearbooks and more 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Pick up will take place in the back parking lot on West Street. Parents should follow signs for entry and exit. Student belongings will be brought out to vehicles and any library books will be collected.

McMillan Early Learning Center

Teachers will pack student items which will be returned in a drive-thru pick up.

Kindergarten pick up will take place from the drop-off/pick-up line in front of the school. Prekindergarten pick up is in the back parking lot. Library books can be returned during pick-up events.

Items from Quinlan, Rusco, Tate and Moeller classrooms are availble to pick up 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday; and from Hildebrand, Clark and Lehnen classrooms 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Newbrough, Scobee, Brown, Kenney classroom items are available 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Howell, Bennett, Collins, McDonald and Jenkins items are available 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Parents should stay in vehicles and either roll down a wind or open their trunk.