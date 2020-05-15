Missouri farmers will receive a survey toward the end of May asking producers about their estimated hog and pig inventory.

The survey will be used to determine inventories as of June 1, the size of the pig crop over the last three months and future farrowing intentions.

Farmers can respond online to the survey at AgCounts.

“This quarterly survey provides valuable information about pork production to farmers and rural communities,” Missouri State Statistician Bob Garino said.

The survey has documented a considerable increase in hog inventories since 2014.

Farmers may be contacted by phone in June if they have not returned a survey by mail or responded online.