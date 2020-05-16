2020 marks the 35th year for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics of Missouri. The in-person run for the state summer games was canceled, but now anyone can participate in the fundraiser through a virtual torch run.

There is a small fee to participate. Special Olympics of Missouri hopes to raise $35,000 from the event. Those who sign up can should take a 3.5 mile run, walk, or bike ride in their neighborhood starting 10 a.m. June 6 or at any time that week.

Those who particpate should take pictures and post them to social media sites with the hashtag #SOMOVirtualTorchRun.

For more information about the virtual run, call Crysital Schuster at 573-635-1660, email cschuster@somo.rog, or visit the Special Olympics of Missouri virtual torch run website.