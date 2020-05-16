Multiple roadways in Audrain County will be affected through Thursday by work conducted by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Audrain County Route AA will reduce to one lane 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday from Route B to Route J for patching operations. There will be a 10-foot width restriction.

Audrain County Route KK will reduce to one lane 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday from Route B to Route J for patching operations. There is a 10-foot width restriction.

Route KK also will be reduced to one lane 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday from Route B to Missouri Highway 19 for patching operations. There is a 10-foot width restriction.

Missouri Highway 15 will reduce to one lane 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at multiple locations between the Mexico City Limits and the Audrain County Line for patching operations. There will be a 10-foot width restriction.

Work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information call MoDOT customer service at 1-888-275-6636 or visit the MoDOT Northeast District website. All roadwork is posted to the MoDOT Traveler Information map.