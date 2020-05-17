From The Examiner May 11-16, 1970:

• “COUNTY PAYS $1.1 MILLION FOR PROPERTY” – The Jackson County Court today authorized the payment of $1,100,000 for the purchase of a 483-acre tract of land included in the Blue Springs reservoir of the Little Blue flood control project. Acquisition of the property by negotiation cleared a big hurdle in the assembling of land for two reservoirs planned under the flood control and park project.

• “CITY COUNCIL CONFIRMS SUPPORT OF SQUARE PLAN” – The City Council took formal action this week to confirm the verbal support and cooperation offered the First National Bank in its recently announced efforts to help with the revitalization of Independence Square. The bank announced last month that it is prepared to make a $92,344.34 commitment toward the revitalization of the central business area and that it had employed a consultant to “determine ways in which the bank’s resources can be used most effectively.”

• “MISS MISSOURI SAYS PAGEANT TENSION HIGH” – Excitement is building up in Miami Beach, Fla., for the finals of the Miss U.S.A. pageant Saturday night, Miss Missouri, Susan Grinham of Independence, reports. Miss Missouri said contestants generally rehearse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. “I just wish every girl could get a chance to come to Miami Beach and compete,” the 18-year-old Truman High School graduate said. (Note: Miss Virginia won the competition.)

From The Independence Examiner, May 10-16, 1920:

• “CLEAN UP AND PAINT UP” – Mayor McCoy has issued a proclamation fixing Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 20, 21 and 22 as “Clean Up Days” for the city of Independence. The suggestion is that everybody work for the same purpose at the same time and that every yard, front and back, in Independence be raked and cleaned, the trash burned and all that cannot be disposed of in this way be piled convenient to the street or the alley and the city notified.

• “BITTERSWEET CAMP OPEN.” – Bittersweet Camp, at the Dickinson lakes, in the northeast part of this city, has opened for the season. The Kansas City Teachers club will use the place for their outings, which will only be on week ends till school closes, and then more of the time during the week till July 1. At that time Miss Fannie Benjamin, of Kansas City, sister of Sam Benjamin, a well known theater man, and herself the special patroness of the camp, will take charge of it in person and conduct it for the benefit of Hebrew children of Kansas City, as for several years past. The plan always has been in former years to bring the children out in parties, boys and girls alternatively, for two-week periods, during the heated term.

• “WE NEED THIS ROAD.” (an editorial) – With all the money spent in the name of good roads in Jackson County during the past twenty-five years there is not a single good road or boulevard between Independence and Kansas City, The Washington Park boulevard project which promises such a road, lies dead because the contractors would not bid on the work at the prices figured by the engineers. We do not know where the fault lies. This is easily the most important piece of road building projected in the county since we first began building roads.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox