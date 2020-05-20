Missouri State Highway Patrol will conduct enforcement operations throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

Troopers will watch for all traffic violations, but especially for distracted driving, impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding and seat belt violations, according to a news release. This is a part of Operation C.A.R.E., or Crash Awarness and Reduction Effort.

The counting period starts 6 p.m. Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Patrol Troop F will conduct enforcement operations on Interstate 70, U.S. Highway 63, U.S. Highway 54, U.S. Highway 50 and Missouri Highway 5.

The Memorial Day weekend also is an unofficial start to the boating season, so the patrol reminds residents to not operate a boat impaired or ride a boat with an impaired operator. Troop F will patrol for boating violations, as well.