





The coronavirus seemingly added another cog of disruption as it has altered annual rituals honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

Originally known as Decoration Day following the U.S. Civil War, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Memorial Day public ceremonies were canceled at all five Missouri Veterans Cemeteries, including the Jacksonville location, due to public safety concerns.

As a result, Moberly's annual celebration, led by VFW Post 2654, will not host a public ceremony Monday.

A formal gathering of military veterans and their spouses, BSA scout members and community volunteers to place American flags at gravesites of U.S. Veterans also was canceled, post auxiliary member Elaine Avery said.

People across the U.S. are encouraged, though, to participate in the annual National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Monday by visiting a grave site or taking a moment of silence wherever they are at that time.

“We hope and encourage everyone to take time to reflect, be thankful and honor all U.S. Veterans who, over time and through today, have served to protect and provide freedom for our country,” Avery said.

The public is welcome to stop by VFW Post 2654 at 1347 S. Morley St. to receive a free small-sized American flags that one can place on gravesites of veterans. The VFW office has varied hours. If there are vehicles in the parking lot, the public can come in to receive assisstance.

There is no charge for the flags, but donations to help with related expenses will be accepted.

As many as 1,000 American flags are often provided for veteran gravesites in Memorial Park, Oakland, Sugar Creek and Higbee cemeteries, and other smaller-sized locations within Randolph County.

Avery encouraged residents and businesses to honor all U.S. Veterans and persons who currently are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces by displaying an American flag outside their home or business Monday.

The annual Veterans Flag Project is scheduled 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Moberly's Oakland Cemetery, weather permitting. Many volunteers are needed to report at the cemetery's kiosk site and assist with the raising of 515 American flags throughout the cemetery that morning.

The project began July 2009 where 50 flags were purchased and raised. The multitude of American flags will adorn the cemetery at least through the July 4 holiday.