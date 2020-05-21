Live entertainment at the Lake is picking back up for the season. Check out our calendar of who's playing at the Lake this week.

Friday, May 22

Backwater Jack’s, The Zeros

Bear Bottom Resort, I-70 Overdrive, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Wonderfuzz, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7-11 p.m.

Dog Days, Kyle Miller

Fat Polly’s Pub, Soul Root, 8 p.m.

Lazy Gators, LOCASH, 7 p.m.

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Wacky Knacky Diner, Ronnie Cramer, 4-7 p.m.



Saturday, May 23

Backwater Jack’s, The Zeros

Bear Bottom Resort, I-70 Overdrive, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, The J-Bombs, 1 p.m.

Dog Days, Machine Gun Symphony

Fat Polly’s Pub, Soul Root, 8 p.m.

Jolly Roger’s, Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders, 8 p.m.

Oh Tommy’s, Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Regalia Hotel & Conference Center, Relentless, 9-11 p.m.

Tap & Grill, Retro Active

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Planet Jazz, 1-4 p.m.; Whiskey Trio, 5-8 p.m.



Sunday, May 24

Backwater Jack’s, Griffin & the Gargoyles

Bear Bottom Resort, I-70 Overdrive, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Christiana, 7-11 p.m.

Dog Days, The Mixtapes

Fat Polly’s Pub, Soul Root, 8 p.m.

Jolly Roger’s, Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders, 8 p.m.

Lazy Gators, ReHydrate Party

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Harper & Lee, 1-4 p.m.; Dave Dunklee, 5-8 p.m.

Tap & Grill, Retro Active



Monday, May 25

Backwater Jack’s, James Clay

Fish & Co., Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project, 1-5 p.m.

Jolly Roger’s, Grayson Wood, 2 p.m.

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Sax on the Beach, 2-5 p.m.

Tap & Grill, Me and Jim



Tuesday, May 26

Lucky's, Cindy Lawhorn, 6 p.m.



Wednesday, May 27

Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words



Friday, May 29

Backwater Jack’s, The Usual Suspects

Dog Days, Dr. Cheese

Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Duoly Noted, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Mick Byrd, 5-8 p.m.

Tap & Grill, Burning Down the House



Saturday, May 30

Backwater Jack’s, Brandon Miller Band

Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.

Dog Days, The Retro Nerds

Captain Ron’s, Sax on the Beach, 6-10 p.m.

Jolly Roger’s, Silver Bullet, 8 p.m.

Lucky’s, Karaoke with Ryan

Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas

Shawnee Bluff Vineyard, The Bellamy Brothers, 8-10:30 p.m.

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Me + Jim, 1-4 p.m.; Rebel & Barb, 5-8 p.m.

Tap & Grill, Soul Root



Sunday, May 31

Backwater Jack’s, Moore Sudds

Jolly Roger’s, Grayson Wood, 2 p.m.

Shady Gators, Nace Brothers

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Sarah & Mark, 1-4 p.m.; Claysville Road, 5-8 p.m.



