Columbia police are asking for the public’s help in locating four motorcycles stolen early Tuesday from Mid-America Harley Davidson.

Officers responded at 3:28 a.m. to an alarm at the business located 5704 Freedom Drive and found the glass broken and four motorcycles missing, according to a news release. These include a 2018 Black FLTRX Road Glide, 2018 White FLHXS Street Glide, 2015 Blue FLTRXS Special and a 2005 Smokey Gold Road Glide.

The bikes have a combined value of more than $50,000, police wrote. No suspects have been identified and the public is asked to call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.