



Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at SSM Health St. Mary’s hospitals in Mexico and Jefferson City will be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

The Mexico location is at the hospital’s main or north entrance of the hospital off Love and Monroe Streets at 620 E. Monroe. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sundays by appointment only.

In Jefferson City, the testing site is at the Health Plaza East entrance of the hospital. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The site will be open on Sunday.

Regular testing will resume Tuesday at both sites.