A COVID-19 outbreak linked to workers at two Audrain County hog CAFOs continued to grow over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Audrain County Health Department on Tuesday reported 66 total cases, with 10 recovered. This is a jump of nine total cases from Monday. Active cases remain at 56. Audrain County went from two cases — active and recovered, respectively — as of May 18 to its current tally in a week. Three active cases were hospitalized.

Of the new cases, at least 35 are related to Brenneman Pork concentrated animal feeding operations in Thompson and Paris.

The remainder of the cases are the result of community spread — people contracting the coronavirus infection as they go about daily activity without knowing where they encountered it, health administrator Sandra Hewlett said.

Both farm employees and community members are part of recovery numbers. People are considered recovered if they have gone 72 hours without symptoms and are not taking any fever reducing medication, such as Tylenol.

Recovery numbers are expected to grow in the coming days, Hewlett said. Positive cases go as far back as April 18 and the start of May, up until the current timeframe.

"The hog farm is a third recovered already," she said, adding they have more advanced personal protective equipment than what could be provided by the health department. "We’ll see more recoveries all week long."

COVID-19 affects everyone differently, Hewlett said. For some, recovery takes a couple weeks, while others it takes upward of two months, she said.

Hog farms employees are in the country from either Canada or Mexico on TN-7 visas. Translators, if needed, are provide by the state, Hewlett said. While the visas allow for immediate family members to live and study in the U.S., Brenneman Pork only allows employees at the facility and its housing in rural Audrain County, she said.

Hewlett is encouraging community members to adhere closely to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on COVID-19 prevention.

"Bottom line is, we just have a lot of people that are not social distancing," Hewlett said.

She spent all weekend doing field work and serving notices and information to those confirmed with active cases.

So far, 631 county residents have been tested for COVID-19. There are 557 negative results, with eight more test results pending.

"If you have any type of cold-like symptoms, stay home," Hewlett said. "We are going back to the basics with so many people testing positive."

This includes frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, disinfecting surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands and staying at least 6 feet from other people, among others.

Now that testing has ramped up in Audrain County, the turnaround time for results will lengthen, Hewlett said.

"It doesn’t matter what county you are from, it is going to take a little longer to get your results," she said.

The health department is current on talking to active patients and serving isolation orders. Testing labs are playing catch up this week due to the holiday, Hewlett said.

"We didn’t close, but the backlog, [the labs] are behind, so it might take a day or two longer," she said.

While there will be a delay, it is not nearly as bad when testing first started, Hewlett said. It was taking between 8 days and up to two weeks then, she said.

"I have a feeling now it will be 24 to 72 hours before people have their result," she said.

The biggest thing right now is preventing cases and that takes following CDC guidelines, she said.