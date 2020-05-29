Damage to the KMST FM transmitter in Rolla has resulted in lost reception for listeners in the Rolla and Lebanon areas.

Director of marketing and digital media for St. Louis Public Radio, Madalyn Painter, said early Tuesday, May 19 the KMST Rolla transmitter went off the air due to damage possibly caused by lightning. It was on and off again at reduced power while the issue was investigated.

“On the following Tuesday, we were able to get a break in thunderstorms and rain that allowed time to install a temporary antenna at 300 feet. It’s currently running at 1,000 watts and we have turned off stereo sound to reduce static," Painter said. "Because KMST 88.5 FM is at low power for now, the repeater in Lebanon is not receiving a signal, leaving K242AN 96.3 completely off the air."

This disruption in service will continue until the repairs can be completed in July. Essential repairs will cost $68,000 with an additional $25,000 for installation, Painter said.

Anyone unable to get the radio signal locally, can stream KWMU/KMST on St. Louis Public Radio’s website: https://www.stlpublicradio.org/kmst/. Residents can also stream KWMU/KMST through the mobile app, or ask a smart speaker to “play N-P-R.””