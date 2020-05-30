



Agape House in Vandalia has been closed to guests since the Missouri Department of Corrections barred visitors to correctional facilities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The house has developed a plan for when visitors are once again allowed at correctional facilities.

The guest house will open one week after the Missouri Department of Corrections allows visitors in the prisons. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be strictly followed. The number of guests will be limited and they will be screened for symptoms. Signage and instructions will be provided on hygiene practices and extra measures will be in place to ensure proper cleaning takes place.

The house is monitored by the house manager as well as board members during the closure.

Board members reviewed a funding application May 19 that was sent to United Way. The board also accepted the resignation, with regret, of board member Edith Westmoreland of Bowling Green.

Board members attending the recent meeting were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Carlene Galloway, Janet Heim, Karen Holbrook, Sterling Holbrook, Phil Pennington and Kay Robnett. The next meeting is June 16.

Monetary gifts received in April include the following: United Way of Audrain County; Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Ramsey Creek Baptist of Clarksville; New Harmony Christian Women’s Fellowship of Curryville; Farber Baptist Church; Laddonia Christian Church; Grand Crossings Baptist Association, Lockewood Park Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church, all of Mexico; Hopewell Baptist Church and John Yost of Thompson; and Southside Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, and First Christian Church, all of Vandalia.

Nonmonetary gifts received were printer and toner cartridges for recycling from First Presbyterian Church of Vandalia and postage stamps by John Yost of Thompson.