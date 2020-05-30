



Patching operations by the Missouri Department of Transportation at various locations in Audrain County will continue Monday through Thursday and into next week. Work is weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled.

Audrain County Route BB will be closed 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at various locations between the Montgomery County line and and Missouri Highway 19.

Audrain County Route W will be closed 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at various locations between Audrain County Route WW and Audrain County Route K.

Route K will be closed 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and June 8-10 at various locations between the Pike County line and Highway 19.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. More information is available by calling the MoDOT customer service line at 1-888-275-6636 or visiting the MoDOT Northeast District website. All roadwork is posted on the department’s traveler information map.