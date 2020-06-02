Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting abruptly adjourned early as protesters gathered outside the police department.

"There’s a crowd massing at the police department," said Police Chief Geoff Jones, when asked why the meeting was ending. "For the safety of the council, we’re going to try to get them to their cars."

Several police officers escorted city staff to their cars after the chaotic meeting, which took place while protests audibly rallied outside. Demonstrators blocked the intersection of Providence and Broadway in downtown Columbia across from Walgreens.

Earlier in the meeting, Jones told the council that last week he came to work for the first time to find police officers angry.

"Not just angry that people were upset and protesting, but angry because they saw something so egregious that is now projected on police officers across the nation," he said. "They're angry because they agree with the message that we need to protest. They're angry because in Columbia, that is not how we police."

Jones said he doesn’t condone anything that happened in Minneapolis in relation to the death of George Floyd — neither police officer Derek Chauvin’s actions, nor the behavior of the officers who stood by.

"What happened in Minneapolis cannot happen here," he said. "Not in the sense that it's impossible for it to happen here, but we can't allow it. We can't allow the things that led to Minneapolis to occur here."

Mayor Brian Treece took time at the start of the meeting, along with the police chief, to address the local protests associated with the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Treece said he thanks the demonstrators.

"It's our responsibility to break down systems of institutional racism," he said.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning addressed the council on what she called "quite a jump in cases" since the May 18 meeting. She did not mention reinstating any restrictions or social distancing measures in response to the uptick, which is the largest since late March.

There have been 28 new cases recorded in the past week. Twenty-one are due to contact with a known case, which includes exposure to a case living in the same household. Five are due to community transmission, and two are under investigation.

Over the past month, the disparity of cases between the black and white communities has doubled. On May 4, 13.5% of cases occurred in members of Boone County’s black community, while 81.3% occurred in members of the county’s white population.

On June 2, 26% of cases occurred in the black community, while 68% occurred in the white community.

Black residents make up just 8.8% of the county’s population, while whites make up 81.1%.

In a Monday news release, the city acknowledged a number of employees at popular local establishments have tested positive for the virus, but said it will be left up to the individual businesses — not the city — to disclose any information related to those cases. The city will not give comprehensive, public information about where certain employees have tested positive for the virus.

One Boone County resident is hospitalized with the virus, a low number. Browning said that could be due to the uniquely healthy and young nature of the population.

Hospitals have started testing people before all elective procedures, and all close contacts to known cases are being tested. Of the 402 people tested through outreach efforts like the Pacquin Tower and Turning Point testing events that happened in mid-May, nobody tested positive.

Browning said 61% of the cases in this time period are known due to testing the direct contacts of positive cases, and some are asymptomatic.

People who have been tested at the Hickman High School mass testing event Monday and Tuesday can expect to receive their results in four to seven days, Browning said. Some 700 people were tested Monday, she said, adding that she hopes the positive rate stays around 10% of all tests, or around 140 positive cases.

Health department spokesman Lucio Bitoy told the Tribune protesters should avoid close contact with others by social distancing from individuals outside of their household.

"This includes not coming within six feet of someone for more than 15 minutes if that person does not live in their home," he wrote. "It is recommended that people wear a cloth face covering at demonstrations in which social distancing is difficult to maintain. This may protect others if the mask wearer is transmitting the virus, but it is not a substitute for social distancing."

PARKWAY AND TERMINAL

The council voted to move forward with the $6.8 million construction of the proposed Discovery Parkway Extension project, which will connect the east end of Discovery Parkway at the Discovery Drive intersection to Rolling Hills Road south of the New Haven Road intersection. The project was first introduced in 2009.

Fourth Ward councilman Ian Thomas gave the sole dissenting vote, expressing concern that construction of the road will add to urban sprawl.

"It's an enormous cost, nearly $7 million, for a mile and a half of roadway," Thomas said. "It's going to induce traffic. There's very good research that when you build great big, wide roads, people drive far more. It's going to induce sprawl development. There's going to be safety and health and environment, mental and equity concerns generated by this."

The council also voted to authorize City Manager John Glascock to negotiate and execute a contract with Nabholz Construction for their design/build contract for the first phase of the new airport terminal at Columbia Regional Airport.

The company’s rendering of the terminal, which received the most support from the screening committee, is "influenced by the expeditions of Lewis and Clark at the nearby Missouri River and the ensuing journey of American discovery via railroad, an era defined by the grand architecture of train stations," according to a presentation featuring the design.

The terminal will feature a 26-foot open ceiling and "Clerestory," or high window, glazing.

However, no plans for the paving of the gravel parking lot outside the airport were mentioned for this phase of the project.

"Beautiful terminal, but we still have gravel parking lots," commented outgoing First Ward councilman Clyde Ruffin, marking one of the last comments of his career on the council.

AUDIT, METER FEES

The council also agreed to move forward with a contract with RubinBrown LLP for a $21,000 internal audit — a relatively low price, which some council members and Mayor Brian Treece questioned.

"We've seen a range of proposed costs for a performance audit from $400,000 from the State Auditor's Office ... we tried to hire but couldn't keep a $90,000 internal auditor," Treece said. "And here we have a 65-year-old nationally recognized auditing firm that's willing to do it for $21,000. I don't want ... this contract to hamstring them from probing where we need them to go in a department that represents, you know, $500 million of our budget."

The meeting ended before people were able to offer general public comments, but some downtown businesses emailed requests to the council to continue waiving parking meter fees.

Although the council had plans to vote on a motion to start charging for the meters Tuesday, the meeting ended before the issue could be addressed, and meters will stay free until at least the next council meeting.

The Tribune’s Madeline Carter contributed to this report.