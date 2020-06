Two Mexico Middle School Students recently received the MMS Courtesy Award.

They are Allie Meyer, daughter of Jesse and Brandi Meyer, and Ethan Wright, son of Amy Cunningham. They both received a $50 gift certificate.

The award is given yearly to two eighth-grade students who have shown consistent respect, kindness and courtesy throughout the school year. It was established in 2003 and is sponsored by retired middle school teachers Terry Henage and Janice Douglas.