



SSM Health on Monday moved cancer screening services in Mexico to the St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain internal medicine clinic at 600 Medical Park Drive.

Family Nurse Practitioner Tonya Linthacum joins internal medicine providers, Dr. Peggy Barjenbruch, Dr. Michael Quinlan, Doctor of Nursing Connie Dunna and Family Nurse Practitioner Kim Cordes.

The screening program started in 1985 to lower cancer rates in the community and educate patients on early detection and prevention, according to a news release.

Apointments involve head-to-toe examinations of women over the age of 21 and men over the age of 50. The screenings look for skin cancer, breast cancer and lymph cancer, along with abdominal, pelvic and rectal exams. Women may also complete a pap smear and have mammograms, when applicable, according to the release.

Genetic testing is available for high-risk individuals for breast and colon cancer. Tobacco users will have oral examinations and a low-dose lung cancer screening is available to those who qualify.

Appointments are available by calling 573-581-8500.