At least one of the three occupants was believed to be involved in recent area burglaries including the Coach store at the Premium Outlet Mall in Osage Beach.

Two Lake Ozark teenagers have been charged with felonies after a pursuit and accident Tuesday.

Gavin S. Crowley, 17, has been charged with second degree kidnapping (Class D felony); possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana (Class D felony); receiving stolen property (Class D felony); resisting arrest/detention/stopped by fleeing (Class D felony); and property damage in the first degree (Class E felony).

Crowley was transported to the Miller County Adult Detention Center and is currently being held on a $75,000 bond.

Harold R. Harris, 17, was charged with receiving stolen property (Class E felony). He also was transported to the Miller County Adult Detention Center and is currently being held on a $10,000 bond for a charge of receiving stolen property.

A third occupant of the vehicle, Isaiah K. Roney, 17, was initially transported to the Lake Ozark Police Department and was later transported to the Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance after complaining of possible injuries from the crash.

According to the LOPD, officers attempted to stop a white Chevrolet pickup for running a stop sign at the intersection of Mockingbird Road and State Route W. At least one of the three occupants was believed to be involved in recent area burglaries including the Coach store at the Premium Outlet Mall in Osage Beach. The pickup fled from the officers and led them on a pursuit through the area of Blue Springs Road and State Route Z. In an attempt to evade officers, the pickup drove behind the Blue Springs Baptist Church and then crashed into an electric pole.

The driver, Isiah Roney, 17, was immediately taken into custody and a second occupant, who fled into the woods, was arrested soon after. With the assistance of the Eldon K9 unit and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department, officers then located a loaded handgun nearby in the woods.

It was later reported that when officers initially attempted to stop the pickup, Crowley pointed a handgun at the driver (Roney) and demanded that he drive away from the traffic stop.

During a search of the pickup, officers located marijuana, ammunition and items believed to be stolen during a recent burglary of the Coach store.

The third occupant was taken into custody after a resident in the area called the Miller County 911 Center reporting a subject had arrived at the residence stating he had just been in a pursuit.

The Lake Ozark Police Department would like to thank the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the Eldon Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance with locating the suspects.