Columbia parents would be able to choose whether their children are educated in classrooms with teachers or online at home under a plan presented to the Board of Education.

For elementary students using the online option, a partnership with Mizzou Academy, part of the University of Missouri College of Education, has been established. Superintendent Peter Stiepleman dubbed the partnership CPS at Mizzou. It would provide elementary teachers and students with curriculum and additional support.

For middle school and high students, district teachers will provide the online education.

The plan now is to offer an either-or choice, with the pupil in class every day of a semester or working online. Students will not work in classrooms part-time.

Parents won’t be stuck with their choices all year if they change their minds, Stiepleman said. They can switch from online to in-person after the end of the semester.

Parents can also switch from in-person to online at certain points during the semester.

And if there’s a resurgence of COVID-19, all education will be online.

Grade cards will return in the new school year, which starts Aug. 25.

A “thought exchange” survey asking about the return to school received 4,532 responses.

It found one group of 745 people who favored a return to school as normal. Another group of 739 favored continuing online education.

“We are split, completely divided, on what to do next,” Stiepleman said.

A system to monitor student and teacher emotional wellness would be implemented, Stiepleman said.

In other business, the school board voted to approve the district’s 2020-21 budget, with operating fund spending of $250 million and revenues of nearly $233 million, for a $17 million deficit.

Total spending in the budget is nearly $372 million, with revenue of almost $296 million.

Features of the budget include a projected $4.3 million decrease in state revenue and a $1.8 million increase in federal revenue.

David Seamon, Chris Horn and Helen Wade were sworn in to three-year terms on the board after they won last week’s election.

Stiepleman paid tribute to Paul Cushing and Jonathan Sessions as they left the school board.

Wade again was selected by fellow board members as president. Susan Blackburn was chosen as vice president.

During public comment, parents Christina Ingoglia and Jamila Batchelder criticized the district’s handling of a teachers aide who last week was sentenced for assaulting a special needs student.

“You have a system that is set up to harbor predators,” Ingoglia said, referring to segregating students at Oakland Middle School by disability. “You failed these children and then the justice system also failed them. You have so many issues and nobody’s doing anything about it.”

Former Rock Bridge High School students Janylah Thomas, Prince Chingarande and Sean Garlias, told of their experiences of being discriminated against at the school because of their race.

Thomas started a Facebook post about racism at the school that received more than 1,000 posts, culminating Sunday with a webinar arranged by the school principal.

Chingarande said a teacher introduced him to class as being from Africa and needing help with technology because there was none on the continent.

Chingarande and Garlias called for Stiepleman and Chief Equity Officer Carla London to resign.

Several speakers asked for the board to approve parent advisory councils for equity and special education, as outlined in an email last week to board members and Stiepleman.

Seamon and Horn cast dissenting votes in their first meeting, opposing a policy about visitors to schools after two members of the public criticized the wording of the policy.

The policy was approved 5-2.

