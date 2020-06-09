Fort Leonard Wood will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for the new General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.

The virtual ceremony at 2 p.m. June 22 can be found at https://www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri/.

The construction of the hospital campus is expected to be completed in autumn 2024. The existing hospital will then be demolished, Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office said.

Renovation of the existing optical fabrication lab and parking improvements are slated to follow. The new hospital will be located on 52 acres just northeast of the existing hospital.

Facilities to be constructed include a 235,400-square-foot hospital, 193,300-square-foot clinic, central utility plant, emergency back-up generators, five-bay ambulance garage, helipad and supporting facilities. In August 2019, the $295 million design-build contract was awarded to Kansas City, Missouri based firm JE Dunn Construction with RLF Architects of Orlando, Florida — minor supporting construction has already been completed, including site and utility surveys.

For more information, contact the Public Affairs Office at 573-563-8362, no later than 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.