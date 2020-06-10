More than 400 people, including many students, marched from Francis Quadrangle to the Boone County courthouse Tuesday night in solidarity with George Floyd and others killed at the hands of police violence.

“Right now, we’re being treated as disposable creatures,” said Natisha Pettigrew, a local activist, at the start of the event. “We should be able to walk, run, drive, do anything anyone else is able to do freely without being at any harm.”

After the march, protestors filled the amphitheater outside the courthouse to hear speeches about the Black Lives Matter movement. Demonstrators spoke about their personal experiences, the movement for change and the lives of black people taken due to police violence.

People have protested in Columbia since George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin two weeks ago. The local events have been largely peaceful.

Protestors are calling for reform of the police system and a more widespread understanding of the racism black people experience on a daily basis. Near the end of the event, everyone laid on the ground with their arms behind their backs for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the same amount of time it took Floyd to die.

Afterward, the audience participated in a “privilege test” where they responded to a series of commands to visually demonstrate the privilege some have over others because of their skin color.

Examples of the commands included: “If you've ever been harassed by the police because you fit the description, take a step back” and “If you can turn on the TV and see your race widely represented, take a step forward.”

On the way to the courthouse, protestors stopped at the head of the MKT trail, where Demarco Winston told the story of how he and others helped a black man who was experiencing a mental crisis and threatening to harm himself in downtown Columbia on Monday.

The Columbia Police Department responded to a call about the man outside Harpo’s and the historic Neidermeyer building downtown. He was brandishing two knives, and officers had guns out when Winston and others showed up.

“We sat there trying to see what the cops were going to do,” Winston said. “We sat there for at least five minutes trying to see the actions they were going to take to have this man maybe find his way out of darkness, because that's clearly the position he was in, rather than because of drugs or any other mental altercation.”

For 15 minutes, he and friends yelled “Your life matters,” “We're here for you” and “We're not gonna see you die,” he said.

Eventually, the man laid his knives down.

“The cops, their voices were not heard,” Winston said. “And that position is something that they are trained for. Our voices were heard.”

Jacquelyn Watts, an organizer who has helped with a number of protests over the past week, told the crowd at the amphitheater that police departments need to be reformed, not defunded.

Over the course of the past two weeks, calls to defund police — put more of the money that goes toward police budgets into social services — have spread across the country.

“What would happen if we defund all the police and there were absolutely no police?” she asked the crowd. “All the racist white people that have been threatening to do things would have been here by now acting out ... and there would be nobody to come.

“I guess in all actuality, we need more reform. The police are supposed to be for us, by us, to protect us and to make sure we're safe.”

People of all ages, including young children, took part in the demonstration.

LaToya Hunter said she’s been bringing her 6-year-old daughter, Cali Walton, to the protests over the past week because she wants to educate her about her race.

At first, she was concerned about bringing Cali to the events in case they grew violent. When she discovered that wasn’t happening, the two started going regularly. She is biracial and wants to teach Cali some of the things she wasn’t able to learn through her own mother, who is white, she said.

“Everyday I said, ‘you want to come, you want to come?’ and she said ‘I want to march,’” Hunter said.

Cali said she attends the protests because “black people are getting killed for no reason.”

Most everyone who spoke at the event mentioned that attending the protest is not enough to effect real change.

“A lot of these systems that are in place, they were built for white folk, they were built by white folk, those need to be dismantled,” Kiessence Bassett said. “I think it’s an amazing thing that we’re out here together, because black people can’t dismantle something solely with themselves because we didn’t build it, white people did. It’s up to you to dismantle that.”

Work needs to be done beyond the protests by showing up at city council meetings, for example, she said.

“I’ve been seeing protests for years, and I haven’t really seen much done. The fact that we’re out here protesting the same exact thing, like literally almost nothing has changed ... that means we’re protesting, but ... not enough people are doing the work after this,” she said.

Sterling Brown called upon every attendee to start with discussions with family members, especially those who post pictures of “Trump posters and American flags with eagles and stars and bars between the claws.”