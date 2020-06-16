



River Hills Farmers Market opens 8 a.m. Saturday at the Central Elevator lot just west of Silex on Missouri Route E.

There is no spring poultry expo, but elements of it will be included Saturday. A large number of heirloom poultry varieties will be on display. Marketing spaces are available for FFA and 4-H members to sell project birds and animals.

Market hours are 8 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of each month through November. There are no market or vendor fees. It is supported by area contributions and is open to all farmers and growers. The market soon will celebrate 30 years in operation, making it one of the longest operating markets in eastern Missouri.

The market board welcomed new member Milo Traynor of Bowling Green recently. Board members come from Pike, Lincoln, Montgomery and Ralls counties. For more information about the market, call 660-998-0445 or 636-697-3447.