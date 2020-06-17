Anyone who visited the swimming pool Friday at Brookside Midtown should watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, the Columbia health department warned Wednesday.

The notice came on a day when Audrain County health officials reported that mass testing had found an outbreak at the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia and Cooper County issued a similar warning about the Boonville Walmart.

The notice about Brookside is the first public warning issued by the Columbia-Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services naming a specific location where an infected person is known to have been. Department Assistant Director Scott Clardy has said such a warning would only be issued if a business was uncooperative on contact tracing or unable to provide good data about the potential contacts.

"People who were at the pool that day are advised to monitor for symptoms consistent with the virus, as they may have been in close contact with someone who was infectious at that time," the department’s Wednesday release stated.

In Audrain County, there are seven offenders and four staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, the Audrain County Health Department confirmed. Two staff members are from Audrain County while the other two are from out of county, health Administrator Sandra Hewlett said.

These new cases come as part of testing operations this week from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

"This is from the Department of Health and Senior Services to test correctional facilities, nursing homes and community testing," she said.

There have previously been 122 cases confirmed in Audrain County.

The Cooper County warning came about one of two new cases of COVID-19 found there this week, the first in the county since May 1, bringing the local count to 10, with 11 on the state’s count.

The Cooper County Public Health Center, in a news release issued Tuesday, stated that the person also spent Friday evening at the Main Street Pub in Boonville, arriving late and staying until closing.

"The Cooper County Public Health Center is currently working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to conduct an investigation in an effort to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus," the release stated.

The individual was at the Walmart at 2150 Main Street in Boonville each day from June 6 through Monday. The release did not state what times the person was shopping.

Both cases are travel-related, the center reported, because both people work outside the county and are believed to have been exposed on the job.

The health center has not issued any information about the activities of the second new case as it conducts a contact-tracing investigation.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported 208 new cases, bringing the total since the first case in March to 16,625, with 27 additional deaths, raising the total to 907.

There were new cases reported in 45 counties on Wednesday. The largest percentage increases in counties with more than 50 cases were in McDonald County in southwest Missouri, with 18 additional cases, bringing the total to 116, and Sullivan County in north-central Missouri, with 13 additional cases to bring the total to 91.

While state cases continue to rise and Gov. Mike Parson said on Twitter Tuesday that "Missouri is FULLY OPEN," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that much of state government remains hunkered down.

Boone County and Columbia remain under local orders setting limits in bars, restaurants and retail stores at 50% of fire-rated capacity.

Parson, a Republican, last week announced he would allow the state’s social distancing order to expire this past Monday, moving Missouri into "phase 2" of his reopening plan.

But don’t expect to visit the Governor’s Mansion. Tours of the building, where Parson resides, were still suspended Tuesday. So too were tours of the state Capitol, where Parson works.

"We are evaluating how to move forward in a safe manner," said Connie Patterson, spokeswoman for the state parks division.

The Governor Office Building, which houses some state offices near the mansion and the Capitol, on Tuesday was also closed to the public, according to signs posted at the building’s entrances.

"We continue to be hopeful for the future," Parson said at a news briefing Tuesday. "But again, we have to remember that COVID-19 is still out there. Even though Missouri’s now open, it is still highly encouraged to practice social distancing."

The end of statewide rules comes as the coronavirus is spreading beyond Missouri’s largest cities, fueled in part by outbreaks in meat packing plants and nursing homes.

"COVID-19 as of June 16 didn't disappear in Missouri," state health Director Randall Williams said. "So we have to be prepared to watch closely, working with our local partners every day, to make sure that we get in there early before it gains momentum."

The reopening also means reinstating some limits on public assistance that had been waived. Acting Department of Social Services Director Jennifer Tidball said starting July 1, families will again need to verify that they're still eligible to receive food stamps. The requirement was waived during the pandemic.

Tidball added that about 60% of eligible families of students who received free-and-reduced lunch at school have applied to get a one-time, maximum payment of $302. She said the agency extended the deadline to apply for the money to July 7.

The Mexico Ledger, The Associated Press and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.