





The Mexico School District 59 Board of Education closed out its year and reopened with returning and new members Tuesday.

Outgoing board member Brian Rowe was presented with a plaque from board president Dustin Pascoe for his his years of service to the board.

“There are a lot of great people who work for this district,” Rowe said. “Take care of the students and good luck to you guys. Thank you. I appreciate it.”

Pascoe, Kelli Teel and Todd Yager took the oath of office and board officers then were selected. Pascoe was returned as president, Heather DeMint was returned as vice president, Teel was returned as treasurer and Missouri School Board Association delegate, Nicole Nelson was nominated as MSBA delegate alternate and staff member Bethany Collins was returned as board secretary.

2020-21 budget

Final decisions related to staff salary schedules and the district budget were approved by the board Tuesday.

The base salary for certified teachers is $37,000 and there are step raises based on years of experience and degree level ranging from $500 to $720. Support staff and administration also will receive raises.

Board members wanted to know about how planned withholdings at the state level may affect the 2020-21 budget moving forward. The district planned for those withholdings in its budget, Superintendent Zach Templeton said. The estimates for sales tax revenue also were less.

“We have a really solid budget, [but] we anticipate a little bit of a deficit, so spending out of reserves, which is what they are for,” he said. “It is really not a dramatic spending out of reserves.”

The district also has the possibility of an influx of cash in July as income taxes are due July 15, Templeton said. There could be another round of stimulus funding as well, he said.

“We are preparing for those and they are reflected in the budget,” he said.

Athletic Field Update

Fencing around the fields is complete. A brick entryway to the new soccer field is under construction and the district is working toward selecting a name for the field. The discus cage was constructed Wednesday and nets behind batting cages and soccer back stops are expected in the next two weeks. The press box and bleachers at the soccer field also are under construction. Expected completion date is September. A sound system for the field still needs to be sent out for bids.

Summer school; the extended school year

The school district had to be creative with its summer school programs and extended school year for special needs students. The board received a document submitted to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on how the district implemented online learning for summer school, which had 226 participants.

There were 42 students in the extended school year program. They came twice weekly to receive instruction in reading, writing and math, while some came to learn social-emotional behavior skills. Ten students received speech/language therapy. All students have access to physical therapy, occupational therapy and vision instructional support.