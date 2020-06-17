



Loren and Lorna Biggers celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary June 14 at the Little Dixie Shriner Park.

They were married June 12, 1955 at Centennial Baptist Church. Both were working fr Pearl Motor Company at time, with Loren in the shop and Lorna in the office. It is where they met.

They have lived in Mexico their entire married life, raising four boys, Steve, Terry, Gary and Loren II. Loren continued working in the automotive repair and and construction business, while Lorna went into banking.

They have one granddaughter, 10 grandsons, 14 great grandsons and 12 great granddaughters.

More than 60 friends and family members gathered at the park to mark the occasion. The couple are known for their little red convertible.