Seven offenders and four staff members of the state prison for women in Vandalia have tested positive for COVID-19 during a mass testing program.

The case was found among 300 prisoners and staff tested Tuesday, the Audrain County Health Department confirmed Wednesday evening.

Two staff members of the Women’s Eastern Reception and Diagnostic Center who tested positive for COVID-19 are Audrain County residents and two live elsewhere, health Administrator Sandra Hewlett said.

These new cases come as part of testing operations this week from the Missouri Department of Corrections. The corrections center testing is part of a three-pronged approach from Gov. Mike Parson to test residential facilities, Hewlett said.

“This is from the Department of Health and Senior Services to test correctional facilities, nursing homes and community testing,” she said.

The health department is managing results from the testing operations at the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia. Around 300 staff and offenders were tested Tuesday.

“Between today and tomorrow they will finish the 600-700 they had left,” Hewlett said.

The first cases of COVID-19 at correctional facilities were confirmed in April, with a majority coming from the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston.

Each correctional facility has its own virus containment plan, Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann told the Boonville Daily News in April.

This was confirmed by Hewlett.

“They have a whole quarantine protocol they have done,” she said. “They have already done contact tracing and none of [those people] were infected.”

