Central Bank of Audrain County on Thursday promoted Rebecca Stansberry to vice president.

Her primary responsibilities are assisting bank customers with financial planning and brokerage needs.

"Becky has been a key part in our bank’s growth and success," Central Bank of Audrain County President MIke Bunge said in a news release. "We were thrilled to promote her to this position."

Stanberry has served Central Bank for 34 years with stops at branches in Mexico, Moberly and Columbia. She is a financial adviser with Central Investment Advisors and LPL Financial.

Central Bank of Audrain County provides agricultural, small business, retail and real estate loans as well as financial products in Audrain, Pike, Monroe, Ralls and Callway Counties from facilities in Mexico and Vandalia, according to the release.