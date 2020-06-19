



FFA members at Community R-6 and Van-Far school districts recently were named as officers in the Missouri FFA organization. An ag instructor at Community R-6 received an honorary degree.

Laurynn Robnett of Community R-6 and Colin Wilburn, Van-Far, will serve as state vice presidents for 2020-21, according to a news release. Robnett previously served as chapter president, secretary and reporter, along with area sentinel and secretary. Wilburn was a chapter president and reporter.

Both plan to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia. Robnett plans to study animal science, while Wilburn wants to study biochemistry and statistics. Robnett is pursuing a career in animal nutrition and feed sales, while Wilburn plans to eventually attend graduate school and work as an agricultural biochemist.

Stacy French teaches agriculture at Community R-6 and is an FFA adviser. She recently received an honory state FFA degree.

French has coached several career development event teams, advised several recipients of state proficiency awards, state FF degrees and American FFA degrees.

She serves as the Missouri Vocational Agriculture Teacher Association Northeast District treasurer and is financial committee chair for the National Association of Agricultural Educators.

Honorary degrees are awarded to those who provide valuable efforts and contributions to the FFA organization and its members, according to the release. Recipients can include farmers, school superintendents, principals, board of education members, chapter advisers, teachers, school staff members in ag education, business leaders and others that help to advance agricultural education and the FFA.