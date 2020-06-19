The Audrain County Health Department on Friday shared the schedules of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in Audrain and Boone County.

Testing 8-9 a.m. Saturday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain is limited to preoperative patients with a physician’s order.

In Boone County, the University of Missouri Drive through is available 8 a.m. to noon in the Hearnes Center parking lot behind the football field. A doctor’s order is not needed.

The Boone Hospital Center drive-thru also is available 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

As of Friday 2,452 people have tested for COVID-19 in Audrain County. Of the Audrain County residents tested, there were 134 confirmed cases, with 15 remaining active. Recovery continues to outpace new cases.

The most recent new cases are partially associated with Audrain County residents who are staff at the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center. A mass testing operation by the state found 14 cases among staff and offenders. Five of the staff who tested positive are county residents. The health department continues to manage test results from the state’s operation.