A driver on East Love Street lost control of their vehicle Thursday afternoon, crashing into multiple vehicles and utility equipment before coming to rest against a house. There were no reported injuries or damage to the house.

Sharon Schnake, 69, of Mexico was driving a 2003 Mercedes eastbound in the 900 Block when she lost control, according to a Mexico Department of Public Safety news release.

The Mercedes crossed the roadway striking a parked 2008 Pontiac on the street. The car then left the roadway, striking some utility equipment and a 2005 Buick parked in a driveway. The Mercedes came to rest against a house.

Schnake was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain by a Mexico resident for an evaluation, according to the release. She was later released.