



Eldora Lowry of Auxvasse was welcomed as a board member for The Agape House of Vandalia at the board’s June 16 meeting.

The house remains closed until the Missouri Department of Corrections lifts restrictions on visitors. The house will reopen one week after they are lifted.

A quarterly inspection found the house is in excellent condition, with the exception of water damage in one room, which was repaired by a board member. The storage shed was inspected and unneeded items were removed.

The parking lot has minor damage, which will be addressed in a plan to resurface the lot.

Board members attending the June meeting were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Carlene Galloway, Janet Heim, Karen Holbrook, Sterling Holbrook, Eldora Lowry, Floy Oliver, Phil Pennington, Kay Robnett and Mary Thomas.

The next meeting is July 21.

Monetary gifts received in May include the following: United Way of Audrain County; Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Ramsey Creek Baptist of Clarksville; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; Knights of Columbus Council No. 907 of Hannibal; Grand Crossings Baptist Association, Lockewood Park Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church, all of Mexico; Hopewell Baptist Church and John Yost of Thompson; Southside Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, and First Christian Church, all of Vandalia; and Hopewell Baptist Church of Wellsville..

Nonmonetary gifts received were toiletries, snack and breakfast items and laundry and paper products by Holy Family Catholic Church of Hannibal. Gifts of service were provided by Jim Miller and Theresa Hull, both of Vandalia.