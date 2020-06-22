



Boonville Rotary Club will hold a canned food drive 9 a.m. to noon, June 27, at Rick Ball Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac at 2500 Main St. in Boonville.

The drive will benefit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry and the New Franklin Cares Food Pantry.

Residents can drive by and drop off donations. Those who donate 15 or more items can receive a free car wash and 25% off BacShield, a vehicle disinfectant service.

Other event sponsors include Central Missouri Community Action and the Cooper County Extension office.