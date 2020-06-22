The rapid rise in COVID-19 infections cooled somewhat on Monday after two days of new highs for the pandemic that first reached the state in March.

The 802 new cases reported Saturday and Sunday were driven by outbreaks focused in southwest Missouri, where 446 cases were reported in four local health jurisdictions. McDonald County, in the southwest corner of the state, reported the most with 234 new cases in two days.

McDonald County reported five more coronavirus infections on Monday. By the state Department of Health and Senior Services count, McDonald County has 371 cases, while by the local health department count, it has 473.

Though the county has fewer than 23,000 residents, only six counties and the cities of St. Louis and Kansas City have confirmed more cases in Missouri.

McDonald County Health Department Director Paige Behm said the big increase is due in part to testing at two poultry plants, one operated by Tyson Foods in Noel and the other by Simmons Foods in Southwest City.

But Behm said the cases extend beyond workers at the two plants.

"It's people from all over the community," she said. "I wouldn't say it's all Tyson or all Simmons."

The state health department reported 140 new COVD-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 18,143. The state reported an additional five deaths, bringing the total to 961.

Boone County, which reached its highest average count of new cases last week, reported four additional infections. There have been 277 people made ill in Boone County with the virus, with 70 active infections and 108 people in quarantine for exposure.

There are 13 COVID-19 inpatients at University of Missouri Hospital and 12 patients awaiting test results.

There was at least one new COVID-19 case reported in 37 local health jurisdictions on Monday and one, Hickory County, that has yet to report a case.

In McDonald County, Behm said the big increase is "very concerning, but I think it's important that we've done a lot of testing to identify, isolate and contact trace so we can kind of see what's going on in the community. But it's more widespread than we realized."

Missouri's health director, Randall Williams, said last week that all 1,400 workers at the Tyson plant were being testing. State health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said test results are expected to be released Tuesday, when the state also is expected to announce "additional plans that are being put in place for that area."

Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China's customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees. But a Tyson spokesman said Sunday that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas, not in southwestern Missouri.

McDonald County sits at the border of Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Tyson said in a statement that its top priority is "the health and safety of our team members, their families and our communities."

While the number of positive tests has risen dramatically, few people require hospitalization. Mercy Hospital Joplin is treating seven patients with COVID-19, and Mercy Hospital Springfield also has seven patients with the virus, officials said.

The McDonald County Health Department, on its Facebook page, urged residents to avoid gatherings beyond immediate family. It suggested that anyone leaving their home wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Missouri was among the earliest states to reopen after the shutdown caused by the virus, and statewide restrictions were lifted effective June 16. Republican Gov. Mike Parson has urged Missourians to use common sense in taking steps to slow the spread of the virus.

Several rural Missouri outbreaks have been centered around meat plants, including facilities in northwestern and central Missouri. While cases are dropping in the hard-hit St. Louis area, several rural counties are seeing an increase in numbers.

Rudi Keller of the Tribune contributed to this report.