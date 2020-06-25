



Charter Communications Inc. is expanding its fiber-optic network and suite of services through a $2 million construction project in Vandalia.

The upgrades will provide internet, cable and phone services to more than 1,200 homes and businesses.

"We are proud to bring our advanced Spectrum services to more residents across Missouri and expand access to broadband in rural communities," Spectrum Area Vice President Rob Burton said in a news release.

Construction is expected to complete by the fall and homes and businesses in Vandalia will have access to the company’s Spectrum internet, TV, voice and mobile services.

The Vandalia expansion builds upon Charter’s connection to 22,000 additional homes and businesses in 2019, according to the release.