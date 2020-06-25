An Endangered Silvery Advisory Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a woman in her 70s who is missing after leaving a Columbia hotel on foot.

Barbara A. Schwebach, 72, was last seen about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the La Quinta Inn, 2500 I-70 Drive SW, on foot. Schwebach was at the hotel after being discharged early that morning from a Columbia medical facility.

The alert was issued shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday by the Macon County Sheriff's Office through the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information about Schwebach’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Macon County Sheriff’s Department at 660-385-2062.