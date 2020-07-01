The families of Kirksville’s Matthew Lewellen and the two other Green Berets killed beside him in 2016 are joining with another family to seek justice from the country of Jordan.

On Wednesday the families issued a release urging Congress to call for the extradition of the soldier that killed their sons in Jordan in 2016, and reduce foreign aid to the country. They are also calling for the extradition of a woman who orchestrated a bombing in 2001 in Israel.

Chuck Lewellen, Matthew’s father, said they met with the family of Malika Roth several months ago. Roth, an Israeli American girl, was 15 years old when she was killed in a pizzeria bombing in Israel in 2001. That bombing killed 15 — including two Americans — and wounded 130 more.

Ahlam Aref Ahmad al-Tamimi organized that attack and was charged in Israel, but was released in 2011 as part of a prisoner swap and has since been living freely in Jordan, also hosting a talk show.

The Lewellens, along with the families of Kevin McEnroe and James Moriarty, who were killed alongside Matthew, are supporting the Roth family to try and help them get justice.

"In our dealings with Jordan, we know them to be less than reputable, and this family has not gotten the justice that they deserve," Lewellen said. "Hopefully, with our help, Jordan will finally extradite her to go through court and be sentenced, if that’s what the court deems."

According to the Associated Press, al-Tamimi is wanted in the U.S. on a charge of "conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against American nationals." That charge was filed in 2013.

Following her release in 2011, she did an interview and showed no remorse for the bombing, saying, "Do you want me to denounce what I did? That's out of the question. I would do it again."

Along with their calls for extradition, the families are urging for a reduction of aid support to Jordan.

The Trump administration signed a five-year, $6.4 billion aid agreement with Jordan in 2018, which increased annual U.S. aid to the country from $275 million to about $1.3 billion. In June there were reports that the administration was considering withholding that aid to secure al-Tamimi’s extradition.

Lewellen said the timing of their announcement is meant to keep that ball rolling.

"When we give so much money to a country and they’ve been ignoring our calls for extradition — and we have an extradition treaty with them — I think that’s very disturbing," Lewellen said.

"I think Jordan only understands one thing, in our dealings with them, and that is the fact that the largest majority of funding for their survival comes from the United States. So if they’re not going to be a true partner with the United States, and meet our needs also, I don’t think we ought to be funding them so they can continue to slap our face and not help an ally such as the U.S."

In Wednesday’s statement, Brian McEnroe, the father of Kevin McEnroe said: "What we found after our sons were murdered in service to our nation was that Jordan will say and do anything to keep U.S. foreign aid flowing. On his next visit to Washington or before any more aid is transferred to Jordan, King Abdullah should answer to Congress for the murders of our sons and for the Americans and others killed in the pizzeria massacre. All of the families deserve justice."

After Matthew Lewellen, Kevin McEnroe and James Moriarty were killed in 2016, their families pursued justice against the Jordanian soldier who committed the act, as well as the Jordanian government. Marek al-Tuwayha was convicted of a life sentence, but the families believe that sentence to be inadequate since he will likely be released after 20 years.

Those families also attempted to sue Jordan for covering up why their sons were shot at a Jordanian base. That suit was dismissed last year.

"We’re always open for a way to seek justice, but at this point, we’ve kind of run out of options," Lewellen said. "Unless a miracle happens, I don’t know if there’s anything else that we can do, other than seek justice for other people."

Last summer Lewellen organized the inaugural Patriot Golf Day in Kirksville, which commemorated his son and fundraised for the foundation named in his honor. A second event was scheduled for July 17, but Lewellen has moved it back to Sept. 4. With all of the uncertainty due to COVID-19 he didn’t want to rush the event and have a less than ideal outing.