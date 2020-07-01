The SSM St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain COVID-19 drive thru test site will be closed Friday in observance of Independence day.
Testing will resume Monday. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The SSM St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain COVID-19 drive thru test site will be closed Friday in observance of Independence day.
Testing will resume Monday. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.