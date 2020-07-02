Active cases of COVID-19 in Audrain County are at 13 after a new case was confirmed by the Audrain County Health Department on Thursday.

The county had not recorded new cases for three days. The total case number now sits at 139. The county only had two total cases until mid-May, when there was an outbreak at concentrated animal feeding operations in Paris and Thompson among workers, which led to a two-week long spike in cases.

Recovery numbers started increasing almost as quickly as new cases were reported. Total cases topped 100 June 3. The county has seen a downward trend in active cases since June 1.

There was a jump in active cases June 18 from seven to 15, which is partially linked to a Missouri Department of Corrections mass testing event at the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correction Center in Vandalia. At that time, seven staff, five of which are from Audrain County tested positive. The number of positive staff members increased to nine by June 25. It is not known if the additional two cases were from Audrain County. Active cases dropped June 25 from 16 to 15.

A new case was added June 26, but active cases dropped again Monday to 12 until Thursday’s new case was reported. Nearly 3,000 people have been tested in Audrain County for COVID-19.

