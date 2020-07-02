





When Michael and Janine Vogel bought what was then known as Our House Bed and Breakfast 10 years ago, substantial work had gone into repairs of the late 19th century home. One of the last major repairs nearly is complete — the property’s brick and stucco boundary wall.

The B&B now is known as the A.P. Green Bed and Breakfast since the Green family lived in the house at 1105 S. Jefferson St. from 1913 to 1941. Prior to that it served as the President’s House of the then Hardin College. It originally was built for the president of Commerce Bank as his home until his death.

The boundary wall was first built in 1920 out of fire brick — the product that made namesake A.P. Green wealthy and employed thousands in Mexico — and stucco.

Repair work started on the wall late last year by Welch’s Masonry. The wall was crumbling, bricks were missing and stucco had fallen from the wall in large patches.

Sections of the property boundary wall that still are in disrepair can be seen on neighboring properties. The only section of the wall left on on the B&B property is at its western edge.

The Vogels were able to determine the wall’s age due to the construction of another house on the home’s property the same year, which served as a garage and chauffer’s quarters. The wrought iron fence was removed to make way for the wall, which helped contain Josephine B. Green’s garden.

"Here it is 100 years later. It was about to come down. You could walk up and pull bricks out of this wall," Michael said. "They are going to dye the stucco a terracotta color and it will have a charcoal cap."

The Vogels purchased the house late 2009. Work on the property essentially has continued nonstop since they closed on the property, Michael said. The house was first built in 1893 and they are the 10th owners.

"It’s a labor of love, too. It put a Mexico icon back on the map of beautiful homes," Janine said.

The Vogels are not originally from the area. They lived and worked at the Lake of Ozarks until their respective retirements. Michael was vice president for a printing company and Janine was a registered nurse.

Michael wanted to take Janine away on a three-day trip to a couple of B&Bs. One of their children, who still was living at home, had made arrangements to stay with someone in the opposite direction of Michael’s plans.

"So, at the eleventh hour, I canceled those two reservations and made two others and one of them was here [in Mexico]," he said.

The home’s owners at the time had only planned to fix the house and sell it, but when they could not, made it into a bed and breakfast.

"As we were leaving I said to them because I love old architecture, ’If you ever think of selling this place, give me a call," Michael said. "He said, ’Well, actually, it is for sale."

The Vogels also did not originally intend to run the house as a B&B. They were going bring more of their family to live in the house. Part of the agreement when they purchased the house was they would honor an already scheduled reservation.

"When we went through that, we thought, ’Hey this is kind of interesting,’" Janine said. "After that, we got our city license and the other stuff we had to do."

When the Vogels first purchased the property, there still was a need for significant structural repairs. The north wall in the basement was bowing and a 16-foot beam was rotten and portions of the roof were bellied, which had to be restructured. They built an outdoor deck over an original concrete deck, which due to settling had tipped toward the house causing leaks in the basement when it rained.

Other discoveries during repairs were an improperly repaired pipe leading from one of the bathrooms, the old dumbwaiter shaft, well and coal dust-filled chimney.

"Most of what we have done is cosmetic, [such as] scraping floors, painting trim," Michael said. "I was running electrical wire and hit the [coal dust] pocket. It buried me in coal dust and because the AC was running it went everywhere."

Like many other businesses, the B&B closed to guests at the end of January over COVID-19 concerns. They slowly have started to welcome guests again. They opened up two of the guest rooms a couple of weeks ago. Unlike other B&Bs where income is dependent on having guests, the Vogels operate the B&B as a supplement to their retirement income.

Having that financial stability definitely helps keep their stress levels down, they said. Michael, when he was working as an executive, often would only get a maximum of three hours of sleep per night, and that even was interrupted by phone calls from overnight shifts.

Even though Michael went into business management as a career, he has a culinary background. He received his training while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Janine also is a former Marine. He was making five-course dinners for Janine and she finally said one day that they needed to put his skills to a different use.

"I did 18 months culinary training," Michael said. "I never really got to use my culinary skills until after I retired. ... I get to cook again."