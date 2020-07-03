At about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2020, while being surrounded with much love and care by her children and various grand children, she passed away.

At about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2020, while being surrounded with much love and care by her children and various grand children, she passed away. Her family decided on a private service for her in Leeds. It is bittersweet that her final send off be on the day of the 18th year of her husband’s passing. Now they shall be together forever. Kima resided with her daughter, Jess, in Devils Lake, ND, since July 2019, and Leeds, ND, prior to that. She loved her family dearly and her time was usually spent with them. Kima is survived by; her children, Kevin Bowman of Leeds, Jess Bowman of Devils Lake, ND, and Keith Bowman II of Surrey, ND; grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua, Maliyah, and Jenayah Bowman, Julianne and Cody Remeika, and Aria Bowman; a younger sister and brother; along with many nieces and nephews; her dog, Tobey; and cats, Zeus and Tabitha. She will be deeply and dearly missed. We would like to thank the communities of Devils Lake and Leeds for all of your help, support and understanding in our time of deep sorrow. Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com. The Nelson Funeral Home of Leeds is in charge of the arrangements.