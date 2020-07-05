Tuesday, June 23

Found property

• 9:42 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. 14th Terr.

Hit and run

• 7:53 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 4:32 p.m., address not provided

Identity theft

• 10:22 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 8:54 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Stealing

• 4:29 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Stealing motor vehicle

• 3:21 p.m., 400 block of N.W. 36th St. Terr.

Warrant

• 11:37 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 11:56 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Wednesday, June 24

Found property

• 12:15 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Harassment

• 11:24 a.m., 400 block of N.E. Highland Lane

Injured animal

• 8:07 a.m., address not provided

Intoxicated subject

• 1:27 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

Missing person

• 10:30 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 12:33 a.m., address not provided

• 9:05 a.m., address not provided

• 4:24 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 4:27 p.m., 500 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 6:12 p.m., 1100 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Narcotics

• 9:56 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

Physical disturbance

• 7:38 p.m., 1300 block of S.W. 23rd St.

Private property tow

• 5:17 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Shooting

• 11:02 a.m., 300 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.

Thursday, June 25

Animal abuse

• 3:25 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Assault

• 7:16 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Check welfare

• 10:24 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson St.

Confined animal

• 7:58 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 16th St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 3:21 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Property damage

• 4:45 a.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Stealing

• 10 p.m., 900 block of N.W. South Outer Road

Friday, June 26

Aggressive dog

• 10:57 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Assault

• 5:44 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.

Confined animal

• 8:35 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 16th St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 2:02 a.m., address not provided

Pedestrian check

• 2:27 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Stealing

• 3:45 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 11:37 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Warrant

• 1:17 P.M., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Saturday, June 27

Assault

• 9 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Burglary

• 6:22 a.m., 600 block of S.W. 13th St. (2)

• 6:30 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Fire EMS assist

• 11:38 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Range St.

Property damage

• 12 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Knox Pl.

• 2 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 15th St.

Sunday, June 28

Aggressive dog

• 5:58 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Westminster Road

Animal bite

• 7:32 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. 22nd St.

Assault

• 3:41 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.

Assist outside agency

• 2:15 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Ex parte service

• 1:46 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

Found child

• 6:30 a.m., Corner of S.W. Victor Dr. and S.W. Westminister Road

Found property

• 1:44 p.m., 100 block of N.W. 4th St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 9:01 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

* 7:51 p.m., address not provided

Physical disturbance

• 10:58 a.m., 500 block of N.E. Knox St.

• 12:37 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

Stealing

• 3:56 p.m., 4300 block of N.W. Cortland Dr.

• 10:57 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Suicidal subject

• 10:42 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Highland Lane

Warrant

• 3:01 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 8:29 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.