



Report as of July 5

Cooper County Sheriff’s Office

Lee R Foley, 35, Kennett, Cooper County warrant for violence to an employee of department of corrections or to an inmate by an inmate. Bond set at $7500 cash or surety. He remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Dshawn A Mcdonald, 33, Blackwater, Cooper County warrant for leaving scene of accident with property damage exceeding $1,000 and receiving stolen property. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Jackson D Adair, 25, Warrensburg, Cooper County warrant for a probation violation on original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $4,500. He posted bond and was released.

Tavany K Miner, 34, Knob Knoster, Cooper County warrant for failure to appear on original charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. No bond.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Nakesha J. Bolin, 27, Huntsville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Leah L. Cota, 28, Sedalia, possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Christian A. Maxey, 22, Boonville, outstanding Boonville Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear on original charges of no insurance and expired license plates. Bond set at $250 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Terry Lee Fylnn Jr., 44, Mereno Alley, California, Boonville Municipal Warrant for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Transported to CCDC. Bond set at $150 cash only.

Brandon Rhymes, 32, Boonville MO, Cooper County warrants for operating a motor Vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid or no license, speeding (2 counts), driving motor vehicle on highway while drivers license suspended. Transported to CCDC. Bond for all warrants $500 cash only

24 Hour Holds

Brian M. Brown, 22, Boonville, possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

John J. Carr, 43, Boonville, first-degree trespassing. Bond was at $3,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Melissa S. Gandara, 42, Columbia, shoplifting. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Theodore N. Postak, 55, Boonville, first-degree trespassing. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Cecillia M. Pulliam, 22, Boonville, possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Robert S. Sampson, 30, Granbury, Texas, driving while intoxicated, no insurance and failure to maintain lane. Bond set at $890 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Tyler D. Slayden, 28, Independence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Accidents

June 25

Two-vehicle crash at Bingham Road and Hickam Street. No reported injuries or arrests.

June 29

Two-vehicle crash at Porter and East Walnut streets. No reported injuries or arrests.

June 30

Two-vehicle crash in 2500 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.

Undated

Two-vehicle crash with injuries at West Ashley Road and Logan’s Lake.