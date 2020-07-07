



Total COVID-19 cases in Cooper County jumped to 24 Monday when the county’s public health center confirmed six new cases.

Of those cases, 12 still are active. The Cooper County Public Health Center has stopped announcing businesses or venues where a COVD-19 positive person has worked or visited since the virus now is present throughout the county. Contact tracing is underway on close contacts of each of the six new cases.

Five of the total cases are travel-related, while the remaining 19 are community transmission, which means a person who tested positive does not know where, when or how they were exposed.

The health center is providing limited testing per the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines and is by appointment only. Individuals needing a test must be preapproved by health center staff through a phone interview, which will determine the medical criteria for testing and if the person has transportation to the health center. The health center is not a walk-in clinic. Testing is done via a drive-thru. Residents should call 660-882-2626 for an eligibility interview.

Anyone that suspects they have COVID-19 or were in contact with some with a confirmed case of COVID-19 should call their health care provider before seeking care, unless it is a life threatening emergency.

Those who think they have symptoms should call the DHSS COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-435-8411. If unable to get through, call your local health care provider. The public health center can help one locate a provider if you do not have one.

