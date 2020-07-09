



In a competition with each other, Mexico couple Kent Henry and wife, Sarah Vanskike raised more than $25,000 for Rainbow House in Columbia.

Their separate fundraisers resulted in both shaving their heads.

Rainbow House is home to the Children’s Advocacy Center and Children’s Emergency Shelter that aims to keep children safe and support families in crisis, according to a news release. The house, which works to prevent, assess and intervene in child abuse and neglect cases, had to cancel its biggest fundraiser due to COVID-19.

Creative fundraising ideas became necessary.

Henry started his campaign in April, known as Clippers for the Kids, or #clippers4thekids. He agreed to shave one strip of hair from his head for each gift of $50 to the house. By the end of the first hour of the campaign, he had shaved his head and beard. He raised more than $11,000 by the end of April.

Vanskike, who is the Rainbow Hosue deputy director and human resources coordinator, created her own campaign in June.

Donors could vote for Vanskike to either keep her hair or shave it off through #saveorshave and #clippers4thekids. She raised more than $14,000.

"[All] of this money goes to Rainbow House and the wonderful things we do for children," she said in the release.

Henry and Vanskike have huge hearts, Rainbow House Executive Director Janie Bakutes said.

Both fundraisers relied on small donations from friends and family. Donations also were received by those as far away as Germany and South Korea, according to the release.

"This is not about hair," Henry said. "It is about supporting a great organization that does great things for children in need. These kids come from 11 different counties in Missouri and Rainbow House makes a big difference in their lives at times of crisis."

Henry shaved his head live through social media. Vanskike’s fundraising poll had shave come out ahead by $237. Her haircut was done July 6 at Rainbow House.