



Students from Audrain County attending the University of Missouri were honored recently by being named to the school’s Deans List. Students are listed by hometown, name, grade level and college.

Martinsburg

Taren Renee Clark, sophomore, agriculture-food and natural resources; Tayler Elizabeth Cope, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Cordell Donavon Hollensteiner, sophomore, business.

Mexico

Hazen Dean Blair, sophomore, engineering; Kaylee Rose Bohl, junior, human environmental science; Thomas E. Calaluce, sophomore, engineering; Jacqueline Marie Calaluce, sophomore, engineering; Shania L. Early, junior, arts and science; Helena Frances Fairchild, freshman, agriculture-food and natural resources; Elisabeth Joy Gooch, agriculture-food and natural resources; Elaina M. Grubb, sophomore, arts and science; Kaylee Ruchelle Hutcheson, senior; Dylan Kronk, nursing; Hunter Marie Mesko, freshman, arts and science; Beatrice Katherine Pascoe, sophomore, agriculture-food and natural resources; Zachary Alexander Quinlan, sophomore, engineering; Caleb Jameson Quinlan, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Lauren Elizabeth Quinlan, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Caleb McClain Robertson, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Greta K. Runge, senior, health professions; Raegan Jean Samm, senior, nursing; Erika Elise Smiley, senior, business; Shannon Brianna Stice, junior, health professions; Muhammad Abdullah Waheed, fareshman, arts and science; Cole L.E. Whalen, sophomore, arts and science; Sherell J. Williams, sophomore, arts and science.

Rush Hill

Hayden E Maddox, sophomore, engineering.

Thompson

Alexis Leigh Landrum, sophomore, human environment science.

Vandalia

Colten Scott Jensen, junior, health professions; Parker S Wallace, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources.