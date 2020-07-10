Rarely does a day go by where Meredith Willcox doesn’t sew something.

Willcox, 95, of Kirksville, said she first started sewing when she was five years old, specializing in quilts and many other goods over the years.

"People are pretty well saturated in my family with quilts," she joked.

But Willcox has used her sewing talents differently during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating masks for friends, family, and many others, notably special face coverings to help veterans with hearing loss.

Willcox’s granddaughter, Dr. Laura Jacobs, is the Chief of Audiology and Speech Pathology at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia. She works with veterans who have hearing loss. With masks having been mandatory at the hospital for many months, it was hard for those patients to always understand Jacobs or other doctors since their mouths were covered up.

Hearing aids aren’t a total solution, like how someone with bad vision can put on glasses and then see clearly. Patients still rely on reading lips and facial expressions to comprehend conversations.

"Hearing aids amplify sound only. When people lose their ability to hear, they lose their ability to discriminate between sounds. Multiple sounds at once is very difficult," Jacobs said. She described that hearing aids can’t pinpoint one source of sound, such as focusing on one person’s voice in a crowd. They just raise the volume of all sounds, though they can diminish some background noise. "They need to see mouths, they need to see facial expressions to see where the conversation is going and keep up with it."

Back in the spring as the virus situation grew, Jacobs couldn’t find any masks with a clear "window" where mouths were visible. So knowing her grandma was an expert and seasoned seamstress, Jacobs asked her for help.

"My grandpa (Mark) was a veteran and was in the military and she wanted to support us," Jacobs said. "I went to her for advice because she’s a seamstress."

Jacobs sent her a link of an example and Willcox gave it a go. Willcox said it took some trial and error but she eventually figured it out. The mask is sewn with cloth, but there is an opening where a plastic window slides in. The plastic piece can then be removed so the mask can go in the wash and be reused. Willcox had plenty of fabric at the ready and Jacobs bought her the plastic pieces and "more elastic than she’ll ever need." To prevent fogging, which was an issue early on, they use the same de-fogging spray used on glasses.

Willcox made 40 of those masks for her granddaughter in May, along with 75 regular masks. Jacobs then distributed the windowed masks to her clinics in Columbia, Mexico, Sedalia, Jefferson City, Waynesville, St. James and Marshfield. With Columbia’s mandatory mask ordinance going into effect Friday, Willcox said she’s planning to make more soon. She’s also working on masks for Kirksville’s V.A. clinic.

In total, Willcox said she sewn more than 300 masks, also sending some across the country to family and friends. She’s also given some to the Schuyler County Nursing Home. She said the project has been great fun. And at 95 years old her sense of humor is still as sharp as the needle of her sewing machine.

"It was a lot of fun to do and if it helps anybody, great. What else have I got to do?" Willcox said, following with laughter.

"If it prevents one person from getting the virus, then it was worth it. It’s just one of those things where you feel like you should do something for somebody else."

Now after several months of use, Jacobs said the special masks have been extremely beneficial. She has only seen one commercial brand of windowed mask appear since then and said it was quite expensive and not as protective as the ones her grandmother made.

Jacobs has enjoyed being able to continue to help her patients as best as possible during the pandemic, especially with her grandma’s help.

"She’s just been wonderful to work with," said Jacobs. "... It was a pretty fun adventure working with her on it."