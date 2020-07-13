



SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain now will allow all non-COVID patients one support person over the age of 16 at one time during designated hours. Exception may be made for end-of-life situations.

Guests will be allowed between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through the hospital’s emergency room entrance, according to a news release. All support people will undergo a screening, including a temperature check before they are allowed inside. Visitors must wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth and are encouraged to bring their own.

All guests must stay in the patient room or designated waiting areas and must follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

"Because of the nature of the work we do, many sick and vulnerable people come to us every day," regional SSM Health President Mike Baumgartner said in the release. "In that heightened exposure environment, it is important we continue to exercise caution. Our top priority is the safety of our patients, staff and community."

SSM continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state health departments to adjust visitor guidelines as needed, according to the release.