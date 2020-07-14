The First Presbyterian Church of Kirksville is holding a fundraiser to help eliminate medical debt in Missouri.

Pastor Anders Edstrom said the planning for this fundraiser began during Lent. He said the church’s outreach committee is always looking for new ways to help the community, which has come with more fundraisers in the last few years. He saw a church in Columbia hold a similar fundraiser, and he thought the idea was solid.

Medical debt is a topic that really resonated with Edstrom. He said his son required a brief stay in neonatal intensive care due to pneumonia when he was born 16 months ago. He also needed a minor outpatient surgery done later in Michigan.

"We were lucky, in the sense that we had health insurance that covered the medical debt that we accrued," Edstrom said. "It would have made us insolvent if we didn’t have medical insurance. So this has a personal appeal for me, because there are people who were in my situation who aren’t as lucky and didn’t have the medical insurance they would need."

For the fundraiser, the church partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that buys medical debt and then forgives it. The organization says it has abolished debt for more than 500,000 families, totaling more than $1 billion.

RIP Medical Debt buys debt portfolios, which often sell for pennies on the dollar. Because of that, the organization says that $10 can erase $1,000 of medical debt. Research released last year by the American Journal of Public Health said nearly 66 percent of bankruptcies in the United States were caused by medical debt.

With people also frequently shying away from medical care due to high costs, and the ongoing health crisis happening with COVID-19, Edstrom thought this fundraiser was the right thing to do.

"What’s behind all these numbers and abstract figures when we talk about medical debt is real people who are suffering," he said. "Our role as a church is, how can we alleviate that suffering?"

The fundraiser opened on June 15 and has raised $1,177.50 since. Already that should wipe out more than $100,000 in medical debt. The church will also match total donations up to $2,500.

Edstrom said the fundraiser will remain open for a while. Their goal is $10,000, so he would like to get as close to that as possible. A link to the fundraiser can also be found on the church’s Facebook page.