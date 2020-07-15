





Audrain County has 23 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

This is the first time the county has seen its active case number increase above 20 since late-May, when there was a case spike associated with concentrated animal feeding operations.

Audrain County Health department provided updates on testing during its weekly collaborative teleconference with area governmental, education, business and health leaders.

Active case increases were expected as summer holidays, other events occur, health Administrator Sandra Hewlett said.

"We have had a spike in our number of cases," she said.

The total number tested in Audrain County, so far, is 3,340 people. Of those tested, 165 were positive, which is the total case count of those active or recovered. There has been one death. This means roughly 13% of the county’s population has been tested for COVID-19.

"Since about July 12 we have seen our first increase on the numbers on the trend line, which is what we predicted," Hewlett said. "Social distancing and masks will become a big deal."

While a majority of cases are among a younger demographic, Hewlett said she is not going to blame county numbers on younger people.

"There are a lot of people [making the choice] to not social distance or wear masks," she said, adding the health department will continue to encourage mask use and distancing. "We ask that you all would hopefully keep encouraging that."

Walmart on Wednesday instituted a policy for all guests and employees to wear masks inside its Walmart stores and Sam’s Club wholesale outlets.

"That is really needed," Hewlett said "Hopefully we will see some type of improvement [on case numbers]."

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services received wastewater samples Wednesday to test for COVID-19 genetic markers. This is being done to gauge how many may actually have COVID in the county, Hewlett said. Test results will be available for approximately one week. Drinking water is safe, she said.

"Treated water systems are safe for people," she said. "It will probably be a week or two before we have data on viral load."

COMMUNITY UPDATES

Community R-VI School District continues to monitor health guideline changes so reopening plans can be updated as needed. The district is looking to purchase thermostatic temperature cameras for entryways out of a concern of student bottlenecks of pre-entry temperature screenings. Disinfecting UV lights are in place.

"We are a little worried about social distancing," Superintendent Cheryl Mack said. "We just don’t have room to expand."

Because of this, the district is looking into plexiglass dividers, especially for speech classes.

"We are modifying as we go along," Mack said.

Hewlett expects an increase in COVID-19 cases once the fall semester starts. Schools will have seasonal flu clinics for students. This is so students can receive a flu vaccine so cases are not misdiagnosed.

"The current active number of cases that we each have as a county, may seem minuscule with relation to what we may see this fall and winter," Hewlett said. "We are going to do the best that we can in these schools. Nobody has the perfect answer."

Missouri Military Academy continues to develop its plans for welcoming cadets back to campus. A schedule is being established to test cadets for what will be a contained campus this fall. Cadet returns will be staggered in three phases. Cadets will start in single rooms, who then will transfer to double occupancy rooms if test results are negative.

St. Joseph School in Martinsburg is working on gathering supplies for the fall. Parents will receive information on reopening next week and right before the school year starts.

Mexico School District 59 reopening task force committees continue to meet to develop reopening plans. Prekindergarten screenings are July 29-30. Information is being sent to parents on protocol. All staff will wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Dana Keller with the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce encouraged businesses to seek out CARES Act funding currently being distributed by the county. The first phase of distribution is happening now through at least the end of the month.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — has seen an increase in its weekday drive-thru testing. Testing is free, but a physician’s order is needed. Some visitor guidelines have relaxed, but still is limited to one family member or designee.

Curbside pickups for food packages continue at the Laura Miller George Help Center. Masks are provided to all volunteers and any clients that request them. Director Philip Iman encouraged anyone to call the center if there is someone they know that needs food.

Audrain County Emergency Management Agency continues to conduct biweekly emergency operations center meetings. The next meeting is July 28. The agency also is holding stakeholder meetings. Director Nick Tietsort was asked to serve on school reopening committees for Mexico and St. Brendan’s.

